Governor Nathan Deal signed an executive order Wednesday which prohibits the state from collecting or sharing with the federal government any personally identifiable data on students or their families.



The order focuses on multiple areas of education and points out that intrusive data tracking is an invasion of privacy and the federal government has no constitutional right to determine how children in the State of Georgia should be educated.



The executive order covers the following areas:



No educational standards shall be imposed on Georgia by the federal government

All decisions regarding curriculum and instruction shall be made at the local level.

All proposed state education standards shall be posted for public review and comment for at least 60 days. Any proposed changes to state educational standards of any magnitude shall be posted for public review and comment for at least 60 days. Any comments received during the notice period of educational standards adoption or modification shall be made public. All education standards shall be voted on in a public meeting.

No personally identifiable data on students and/or their families' religion, political party affiliation, biometric information, psychometric data and/or voting history shall be collected, tracked, housed, reported or shared with the federal government

No student data shall be collected for the purpose of the development of commercial products or services.