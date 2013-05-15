News
Bradley County woman murdered in Raleigh; found by 8-year-old daughter
A 30-year-old woman who recently moved from Cleveland to Raleigh, N.C., was found by her 8-year-old daughter slain and covered in blood this week.
Wednesday, May 15th 2013, 12:52 pm EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, May 15th 2013, 1:56 pm EDT
Melissa Dawn Huggins-Jones was found by her daughter in their Allister North Hills apartment at 441 Allister Drive, according to reports by the Raleigh News & Observer.
Huggins-Jones' daughter went for help and found construction workers in other apartments in the complex just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the report.
A 911 dispatcher asked the caller to go to the apartment. Her body was found on the bed.
