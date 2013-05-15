A 30-year-old woman who recently moved from Cleveland to Raleigh, N.C., was found by her 8-year-old daughter slain and covered in blood this week.

Melissa Dawn Huggins-Jones was found by her daughter in their Allister North Hills apartment at 441 Allister Drive, according to reports by the Raleigh News & Observer.

Huggins-Jones' daughter went for help and found construction workers in other apartments in the complex just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the report.

A 911 dispatcher asked the caller to go to the apartment. Her body was found on the bed.