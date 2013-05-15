DOUGLASVILLE, GA (WXIA) -- South Paulding High School freshman Dylan Worthen thought he was reaching the end of a successful first year of high school.

The 16 year old had made friends and joined the high school marching band, playing trumpet in the horn section.

But now Dylan and his mother Susan Powell fear his freshman year will be forever remembered for the cruel prank that was printed in the school yearbook.

Dylan says his friends alerted him this weekend that the word "Freak" had been printed next to his name in the caption for a marching band photo. In the caption, Dylan's last name is hyphenated: "Worthen-Freak."