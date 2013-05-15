CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Rivermont Elementary has been awarded its 2nd grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga for this school year.

The $14,000 grant will go toward a fitness trail project.

The fitness trail will be built around the lower playground area and include an asphalt walking/jogging track with fitness stations built around the perimeter.

The stations will be based on the Presidential Fitness Challenge and will provide students and the community the opportunity to practice curl-ups, pull-ups, shuttle run, and flexibility.