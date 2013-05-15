(Times Free Press) -- A nationwide franchise of coffee shops is making its debut in Chattanooga. And in Hixson. And Cleveland. And eventually, in North Georgia, too.



Cleveland developer Rob Renner plans to bring six new Einstein Bros. Bagels restaurants to the greater Chattanooga region during the next five years. The first location will be open by September.



"Einstein Bros. Bagels has been a pioneer in healthy, quick breakfast and lunch," Renner said. "With Chattanooga being a health-conscious city, I think it will work well."



Einstein Bros. Bagels serves bagels, coffee, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, soups and salads. The coffee shop chain includes about 600 stores in 40 states. Renner is building the region's first restaurant on East Brainerd Road, across the street from gift store Genevieve Bond and next to Wendy's.



