CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Center for Creative Arts and its administrator, Deborah Smith are being honored by the Arts Schools Network for their work in arts and education.

The Center for Creative Arts has received the Arts Integration Award. This award is given to a member school that has demonstrated exceptional leadership and accomplishment in bringing arts integration strategies into the curriculum.

The school's administrator, Deborah Smith, has received the Jeffrey Lawrence. This award is granted to the head of an Arts Schools Network school who exemplifies an uncompromising commitment to excellence in arts education and arts training.

During Ms. Smith's thirteen year tenure as an administrator at CCA, she has taken the initiative to transform CCA from a fledgling magnet school to a school of distinction. Her unyielding effort, devotion, and vision have led to innumerable changes that benefit all students with a passion for the arts. As a result, the school has come to enjoy local state, and national recognition for academic and artistic excellence. CCA has been named a Tennessee Reward School and a Magnet Schools of America School of Excellence.

The Center for Creative Arts is a public dedicated arts magnet school serving 600 students in grades six through 12. Admission is by audition, and CCA's vision of "illuminating dreams of passion, acceptance, creativity, and excellence" is based on the daily practice of ensuring that the arts and academics share center stage.