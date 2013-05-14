CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- New faces may soon call the NorthShore home.

Tuesday night, Chattanooga City Council members unanimously approved a proposal to rezone 530 Cherokee Boulevard and 335 Stringer Street into a mixed use commercial zone.

District 7 Councilman Chris Anderson says the ordinance was approved despite a recommendation to deny it by the planning commission.



He says the residents who originally opposed the rezoning decided to support it with eight conditions.

Councilman Chip Henderson, who represents the area in question, said earlier Tuesday, the two sides compromised on the type of business that would move in and its hours of operation.

The developer, John Wise, wants to renovate a vacant building on Cherokee Boulevard and build an 18-unit apartment complex directly next to it.

A second reading is expected next week.

Wise says they still have months of planning and will not begin construction for at least six months.

