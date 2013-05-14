HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- A traffic stop in the Sale Creek area led to a manhunt Tuesday.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Janice Atkinson says a Hamilton County deputy reported stopping a truck on Highway 27.

Once the truck came to a stop, the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Justin Sharber, jumped out and took off running.

It turns out the truck was reported stolen, just a few block away.

The K-9 unit was called to help search for Sharber in the nearby area.

Atkinson says Sale Creek Middle and High School was put on lockdown as precaution.

Warrants were obtained for theft of an auto and evading arrest involving this incident. It was determined Sharber already had outstanding warrants involving narcotics.