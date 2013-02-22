CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- Mention guns, and many folks picture the inner city.



But for the heavy armament, you have to hit the suburbs.



The largest percentage of lawfully strapped Hamilton County residents don't live in the poor neighborhoods of downtown Chattanooga.



Instead, the large majority of the city and county's 15,000 permit holders are in East Brainerd and Lookout Valley, Hixson and Harrison, Tennessee's handgun carry-permit database shows.



