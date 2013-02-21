UPDATE: McMinn County crash kills mother and daughter

MCMINN COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- A Tennessee Valley mother and her daughter are killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash in McMinn County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Linda Bloom, 27, turned in front of a construction truck onto Highway 411 around 3:30 p.m.

Linda's husband and their three children were in the car. The truck broad sided her door and spun their 2003 Saturn down an embankment.

The force of the crash killed Linda and her daughter Cayla, 6. Medical choppers flew her husband David and their two sons, Kadin, 8, and Dawson, 10, to a Knoxville hospital.

"I was still in shock cause I didn't think that someone that close to me could pass that fast," family friend, Daniel Steward says.

Steward and his sister Lindsey tell Channel 3 they are very close with the family and were at the hospital just hours after the crash.

"Linda was as much as a sister to me and Lindsey, as anyone else was," Steward says. "David, he's more than a son to my dad really, so I guess in that sense he's like a brother to me."

Steward says David, 28, is an officer with the Benton Police Department. He suffered a couple of broken ribs, his son Kadin was treated for minor injuries. However, Kadin's brother Dawson is in a fight for his life.

"God works miracles. If anyone could pray for him, it's much appreciated," Steward says.

The driver of the construction truck was not injured, no charges have been filed.