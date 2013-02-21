And the Oscar goes to...

(NBC) - This year's Oscars are expected to have a couple of sure bets, but there are also some categories that are still wide open.

This year, the category truly up for grabs is Actor in a Supporting Role.

Fandango's Dave Karger is putting his money on Robert Deniro for "Silver Linings Playbook."

"All five of the noms have won an Oscar before, at least once in their career. Robert Deniro's most recent win was the longest ago, 32 years ago for Raging Bull," Karger notes.

The odds-on favorite for Best Actor is Daniel Day Lewis.

Although Jennifer Lawrence took home the Golden Globe and Screen Actor's Guild for her performance in "Silver Linings Playbook" it's still anyone's game for Actress in a Leading Role.

Lawrence faces stiff competition from Naomi Watts and Emannauelle Riva.

As far as Best Supporting Actress, Karger is leaning towards Anne Hathaway.

"Anne Hathaway has won every major award leading up to the Oscars. I think everybody would be absolutely shocked if she didn't also win the Oscar," he says.

Ben Affleck got snubbed in the Best Director category for "Argo", But there may be some sweet revenge if his film takes the gold for Best Picture.

