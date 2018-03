CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - It was a bittersweet day for the students and staff at St. Peters School.

Mayor Littlefield proclaimed February 20th "Pink Day" across the city of Chattanooga.

More than 200 students released pink balloons with a special message to "Pink it Forward" in memory of Emily Ransom.

Emily would have been a fourth grader at St. Peter's School this year, but she lost her fight against neuroblastoma in 2006.

Emily's spirit lives on through her namesake foundation, Emily's Power for a Cure.