(WRCB) - A Signal Mountain man charged with killing three in a deadly crash has been sentenced to prison.

Twenty year old James Meeks pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular homicide and reckless aggravated assault.

He's accused of ramming a Jeep with his vehicle along Suck Creek Mountain in August of 2011.

The Jeep crashed killing three people inside.

Meeks has been sentenced to 27 years behind bars.