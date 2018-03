DALTON (WRCB) - Dalton police say Walnut Avenue is a hot spot for crashes so, they'll be upping patrols.

Many of the crashes are concentrated between Market Street and Dug Gap Road.

Most of it has to do with distracted driving, but not necessarily people being on their cell phones.

Police say they've seen drivers distracted by anything from eating on the way to work during lunch to changing the radio to reading.