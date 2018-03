CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - As we approach severe weather season, local students are making sure they are prepared.

Big Ridge Principal Neelie Parker says after the April 27th tornadoes, she's not taking any chances on safety.

The school has also had some real life practice.

A tornado hit on the other side of the ridge, causing the school to lose power.

Parker is also conducting fire and other safety drills this week.