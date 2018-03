(WRCB) - A Georgia jail officer is back at work less than a week after being beaten by an inmate.

Pam Nesmith was delivering mail to inmates last Thursday when 41 year old Roy Smith launched his attack.

The officer suffered a sprained wrist and injuries to the back of the head where Smith hit her with a phone handset.

The incident could have been worse, but other inmates in the room moved to separate Smith.

Two other officers were supposed to be monitoring the room, but were reportedly talking on the phone instead.

They have both been fired.