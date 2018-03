THOMSON, GA (AP) - Autopsies are planned for five people who were killed when a small jet crashed off the end of a runway in eastern Georgia.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesman John Bankhead says the bodies have been taken to a lab in Decatur, outside Atlanta.

Thomson-McDuffie County Sheriff Logan Marshall says the jet crashed after 8 p.m. Wednesday. He says two survivors were taken to area hospitals but did not have information on their conditions.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen says the Hawker Beechcraft 390/Premier I departed from Nashville, TN., and crashed just after landing at the Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, about 30 miles west of Augusta.

