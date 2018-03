SPENCER, VAN BUREN CO, TN (WRCB) - Members of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department and the community are grieving the loss of one of their own.

Van Buren County Sheriff Grayson Beasley passed away early Wednesday morning from an apparent heart attack.

Beasley was elected sheriff in 2010 for a four year term. This position is filled by county-wide election every four years.

He has extensive experience in law enforcement having served with the McMinnville Police Department, Warren County Sheriff Department, and many years with Taft Youth Center, in Pikeville, where he worked in probations and counseling.

He is survived by his wife, five children and 3 grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. CST. Funeral service will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m.CST at the Mooneyham Freewill Baptist Church in Spencer.