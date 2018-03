CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Crime Stoppers has identified the suspect want for breaking into vehicles in the Chattanooga area.

Robert Alan Hooper is a 50 year old, white male, 6' tall and weighs approximately 195lbs.

Hooper's last known address is 1835 Farris Road, Chattanooga.

If anyone has information about Hooper's whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333.