Tenth time the charm? GA works toward border and water dispute with TN

ATLANTA (Times Free Press) -- Georgia State Rep. Harry Geisinger, R-Roswell, hopes the 10th time will be the charm for Georgia in its longstanding border — and water — dispute with Tennessee.



On Wednesday afternoon Geisinger presented the Senate Judiciary Committee with what he said is Georgia's 10th bill since 1887 seeking to move the border north to the 35th parallel -- smack dab in the middle of Nickajack Lake.



Under what Geisinger said is a "generous offer," Tennessee would keep 65.5 square miles of the disputed territory, including parts of East Ridge and Lookout Mountain, along with the 30,817 residents who live there.



In exchange, Tennessee would give Georgia a 1.5-square-mile strip of land on which it would build a pipeline that would deliver up to one billion gallons of water per day to Georgia, Alabama and Florida.



