CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - An investigation is underway into what caused a fire in downtown Thursday morning.

Chattanooga dispatch says the call came in around 6:30. A passerby saw smoke coming out of a building in the 300 block of Vine Street and called 911. The building housed Toast Cafe and Chad's Records.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames shooting out of a sided door and smoke coming out the windows. Crews discovered the main part of the fire near the back of the building and in an area described as a crawl space.

Toast Cafe was destroyed by the fire but firefighters did managed to save Chad's CDs, Records & Tapes, which is located in the same building. Chad's did sustain smoke damage, but most if not all of the merchandise appeared to be undamaged.

No injuries are reported.