Warm today, rain tonight

(WRCB) - Jacket weather again this morning, but just wait until this afternoon!

Ahead of a front, highs will reach the upper 50s today. We will have some clouds building through the day, and as the front moves slowly through this evening, we will see rain showers moving through during the overnight and into Friday morning. About 1/3" of rain is expected tonight.

Temperatures overnight will stay in the low 40s, so no snow is going to fall with this system, only light rain.

The front will move by and become stationary just to our east, and that will cause most of the rain to end Friday morning, but we could continue to see one or two showers drifting back in through Friday and even into early Saturday morning.

The weekend is looking great. Skies will clear Saturday, and both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Download the WRCB weather app for the interactive radar and the 10 day forecast.