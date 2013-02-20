Search continues for missing Ooltewah soldier

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- A week has passed since Army Specialist Bradley Rogers was due in Texas for his next assignment.

The Ooltewah High School graduate was home on leave when he went missing.

It's now been 17 days since anyone has heard from him.

His family says he wouldn't run out on the Army or his family, and that's why they worry he may be in danger.



"Through all the woods around here, dumpsters, you name it, I've been in there," Bradley's mother, Jennifer Rogers tells Channel 3. "And, I'm not going to quite until I find him."



Rogers was home on leave, following a tour in Afghanistan and Iraq.



On February 3, he took a cab from his father's Ooltewah home to the Electric Cowboy on Brainerd Road.



Credit card records show he had a few drinks, but what happened next is a mystery.



The cab didn't return for him. His card was never used again.



And Jennifer Rogers says the Electric Cowboy hasn't been able to offer any helpful information.



"It so happened on the night that he was there, their cameras didn't work," Jennifer says. "They don't have any cameras outside or in the parking lot, so we don't have any video of him."



The Electric Cowboy did not want to answer any of Channel 3's questions. A manager would only say the business is cooperating with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.



"It's just kind of odd that he can be in Iraq and in Afghanistan and everywhere else, and then come here and go missing," says Sheila Bales.



Rogers was supposed to report to Fort Hood in Texas on Valentine's Day.



Jennifer Rogers says the Army has him listed as absent without leave, or AWOL. But she is sure her son isn't running from the military.



"No, not Bradley," she says. "He would never; he would never, not my son."



She says he was healthy and ready for his next assignment.



Most of all, she says, he'd never put his family through this agony.



"I'm just hoping someone didn't do harm to him, but all you can do is just pray about it, and just hope for the best," says Jennifer.

Investigators will not release any other information in the case, saying they are following leads.

If you saw Specialist Bradley Rogers around the time he disappeared, or if you know where he is, you're asked to call detectives at (423) 209-8940.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.



READ MORE: