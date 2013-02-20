Childers and Ellis Win TCBFT on Guntersville

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Thirty-four teams representing thirteen different colleges gathered on Lake Guntersville Saturday, February 16th to battle it out for first place in the Tennessee Collegiate Bass Fishing Trail's third qualifying tournament of the season.

The Team of Greg Childers and Chris Ellis representing Kennesaw State University caught a five bass limit weighing 22.02 pounds to take the win and $1,100 first place prize.

Finishing in second place and winning $400 was the team of Will Towson and Will Stansell from Tennessee Tech University with five fish weighing 20.69 pounds.

Cody Frazier and Parker Bacon from the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga had big fish of the tournament with a giant largemouth weighing 9.08 pounds which earned them a Custom Joe Burns Rod.

"Events like these would not be possible without our team's sponsors," UTC Mocs Bass Club President James Childers says, "I would like to thank MoonPie, Tennessee Valley Ice, Coca-Cola, Yank-um Custom Tackle, JP Jigs and Rigs, Trixster Bait Company, Joe Burns Custom Rods, Fishstrong.com, and Tony Sanders Outdoors for all their help and support."

Rounding out the top ten teams:

1st - Kennesaw State University - Greg Childers and Chris Ellis with 22.2 lbs.

2nd - Tennessee Tech University - Will Towson and Will Stansell with 20.69 lbs.

3rd - Northwest Shoals Community College - Cameron Gautney and Taylor Tuna with 19.46 lbs.

4th - University of Tennessee, Chattanooga - Cody Frazier and Parker Bacon with 18.78 lbs.

5th - Tennessee Tech University - Joe Ellis and Bryson Dolton with 18.43 lbs.

6th - Calhoun Community College - Cody Kennedy and David Locke with 15.63 lbs.

7th - Tennessee Tech University - Joe Slagle and Seth Davis with 15.26 lbs.

8th - University of Tennessee, Chattanooga - Jordan Hawkersmith and Cole Dement with 14.76 lbs.

9th - University of Tennessee, Knoxville - Tyler Wadzinski and Coleman Bradley with 11.05 lbs.

10th - Tennessee Tech University - Zach Porter with 10.42 lbs.

The 2012-2013 Tennessee Collegiate Bass Fishing Trail (TCBFT) is hosted by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) Bass Anglers Sports Club. The TCBFT is an invitational tournament format, but there is a point system in place which will factor into who wins Angler of the Year as well as who qualifies for the yearend TCBFT Tournament of Champions.

For more info visit: www.utcbassfishing.com