Anti-affirmative action bill delayed again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A proposal to eliminate affirmative action initiatives from higher education institutions in Tennessee has been delayed another week.

A vote was expected on the measure in the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday after being deferred for a week to work out language.

As written, the legislation would prohibit colleges and universities from granting preference "based on race, gender or ethnicity."

The main hangup appears to be what is meant by the term "preference."

Higher education officials, in particular, are concerned the current bill could run afoul of federal law and cost the state funding.

Committee Chairwoman Delores Gresham seemed frustrated with having to delay the legislation again and ordered all parties to work out their differences and be prepared to vote on the legislation at the next committee meeting.

