Signal Mountain High Sea Cadet students honored

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN (WRCB) - Sea Cadets from Signal Mountain Middle/High School are making, and sharing history; and we know many of you are asking what are Sea Cadets?

It is a Naval youth education program for students in middle and high school, giving them a chance to learn new skills and gain confidence.

American Legion Post 159 in Hixson presented medals and Certificates of Distinguished Service to seniors Olha Honcharova and Jessica Merkle, which recognizes their Sea Cadet performance, as well as their academic records.

The Sea Cadets also presented a flag folding demonstration, detailing the meaning and importance of each of the 13 folds. Each year they attend a two-week Navy boot camp to learn what it's like to be in the military.