Signal Mountain High School Sea Cadet students honored - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Signal Mountain High Sea Cadet students honored

Posted: Updated:
Wayne Belk, Olha Honcharova, Jessica Merkle and Eddie Stanfield. Wayne Belk, Olha Honcharova, Jessica Merkle and Eddie Stanfield.

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN (WRCB) -  Sea Cadets from Signal Mountain Middle/High School are making, and sharing history; and we know many of you are asking what are Sea Cadets? 

It is a Naval youth education program for students in middle and high school, giving them a chance to learn new skills and gain confidence.

American Legion Post 159 in Hixson presented medals and Certificates of Distinguished Service to seniors Olha Honcharova and Jessica Merkle, which recognizes their Sea Cadet performance, as well as their academic records. 

The Sea Cadets also presented a flag folding demonstration, detailing the meaning and importance of each of the 13 folds.  Each year they attend a two-week Navy boot camp to learn what it's like to be in the military.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.