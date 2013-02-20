McMinn County accident leaves mom and child dead

ETOWAH, TN (WRCB) -- An Wednesday afternoon accident took the lives of a woman and her 6-year-old daughter.

Etowah Public Information Officer, Jay Thomson, initially told Channel 3 that two children had died in the crash at the intersection of Highway 411 and McMinn County Road 850 South in Etowah. Later, THP confirmed only one child died and two others are recovering.



The roadway was closed for several hours as the accident was cleaned up and investigated by law enforcement officials.

The Tennessee Highway Patrols tells our partners at the Times Free Press that Linda M. Bloom, 27, pulled her 2003 Saturn S11 from County Road 850 onto U.S. Highway 411 when her car collided with a construction truck. Bloom and her daughter Cayla, who turned 6 in December, both died.

Three other people were in Bloom's car: 28-year-old David P. Bloom, 10-year old Dawson J. Bloom and 8-year-old Kadin S. Pike. All three were injured, according to the THP. The family is from Delano.

The construction truck driver, Larry Chambers, 49, of Hayesville, N.C., was not injured. He was driving southbound when he hit the Saturn, which pulled out in front of him, according to the THP. No charges have been filed.

The other patients were flown to UT Medical Center in Knoxville.