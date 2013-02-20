Nashville - host of 2024 Summer Olympics? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Nashville - host of 2024 Summer Olympics?

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) --  Both Nashville and Memphis have been contacted by United States Olympic Committee, in a report by the New York Times.

The USOC is looking for interested cities to host the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The mayors in cities, ranging from Rochester, NY to New York city were sent letters to gauge interest in hosting the games.

The list usually includes cities regarded as the country's largest population centers, which would include Nashville.

One of the requirement is the availability of 45,000 hotel room devoted entirely to the Games.

Host cities must also have an Olympic Village, capable of housing 16,500 athletes and space for 15,000 members of the media.

Also vital are a transportation network and sufficient supply of athletic venues and stadium.

The International Olympic Committee will select a 2024 host city in 2017. The most recent efforts by U.S. cities; New York in 2012 and Chicago in 2016 – failed.

