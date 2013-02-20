Parking lot guns bill charges toward House vote - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Parking lot guns bill charges toward House vote

By ERIK SCHELZIG
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A bill to allow handgun carry permit holders to store loaded firearms in their vehicles no matter where they are parked has cleared its final legislative committee before a full House vote.

The House Civil Justice Committee advanced the measure on a voice vote on Wednesday after supporters stressed that the measure would not stop employers from banning weapons on their property but would simply remove their ability to call for criminal charges against violators.

Republican Rep. Jeremy Faison of Cosby said his bill would also not apply to areas like airports, railroads or secure facilities governed by federal law.

The Senate approved its version 28-5 earlier this month as GOP leaders have sought to avoid a repeat of last year's drawn-out fight between gun advocates and the business community.

