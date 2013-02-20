Lance Armstrong won't talk to US Anti-Doping Agency - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lance Armstrong won't talk to US Anti-Doping Agency

By Associated Press

AUSTIN, TX (AP) -- Lance Armstrong won't interview under oath with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to reveal all he knows about doping in cycling, his attorney says.

USADA officials had told Armstrong he must speak with them if he wanted to reduce his lifetime ban from sports. Wednesday was the deadline for him to agree to the interview under that offer.

After more than two months of negotiations, Armstrong attorney Tim Herman said Wednesday the cyclist won't participate in a process designed "only to demonize selected individuals."

Armstrong said previously he is willing to participate in an international effort to clean up a sport that is based mostly in Europe.

For years, Armstrong denied using performance-enhancing drugs. But last year, USADA released a report that detailed extensive doping on his seven Tour de France-winning teams and stripped him of those titles. Armstrong then admitted last month in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that he doped to win those races.

"We remain hopeful that an international effort will be mounted and we will do everything we can to facilitate that result," Herman said in a statement. "Lance will not participate in USADA's efforts to selectively conduct American prosecutions that only demonize selected individuals while failing to address the 95 percent of the sport over which USADA has no jurisdiction."

Armstrong is facing several legal challenges, and testifying under oath to USADA could have exposed him to further troubles.

Armstrong was the subject of a two-year federal criminal investigation that was dropped in February with no charges filed, but the Department of Justice is still considering whether to join a federal whistle-blower lawsuit filed by former Armstrong teammate Floyd Landis.

Armstrong also has been sued by a Dallas-based SCA Promotions to recover more than $12 million in bonuses. He also has been sued to by The Sunday Times in London to recover a libel judgment that Armstrong won against the paper.


Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

