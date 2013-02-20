Traffic shift on US 27 Friday/Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- TDOT plans to implement lane closures on U.S. 27 South in Chattanooga between 7:00 p.m. Friday and 6:00 a.m. Saturday.



Previously scheduled for Thursday/Friday, TDOT re-scheduled due to weather concerns.



The new alignment will be in effect on Saturday morning, February 23, with traffic traveling south on U.S. 27 being routed onto the newly-constructed southbound lanes from Signal Mountain Boulevard to the closed Whitehall Road ramp.



U.S. 27 South traffic will merge into the existing center lane, and the right lane will become an "exit only" lane. Traffic entering from Signal Mountain Boulevard onto U.S. 27 South will also be routed onto the new southbound lanes.



TDOT suggests motorists to remain alert and follow directional signs when approaching the construction zone.



The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be on duty to assist with traffic control and speed enforcement as drivers get accustomed to the new traffic pattern. Overhead signs and message boards will also be used to warn drivers of the new traffic pattern.



This traffic configuration will remain in effect until the remaining southbound retaining walls and the ramps to Manufacturers Road are completed, which is scheduled to take place by early June 2013.

The estimated completion date for the entire U.S. 27 project is December 21, 2014.