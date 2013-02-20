Altoids smell sweeter with green power

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- What could smell sweeter than saving money?



The Wrigley Manufacturing Company is using solar panels at their Altoids breath-mint manufacturing plant in Chattanooga to do just that.



The panels are part of the company's efforts to sustainability and is collecting solar power to help run its Altoids manufacturing plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.



In 2010, funded by the Energy Department's State Energy Program, the company installed 240 rooftop solar panels.



The solar panels cover about one seventh of the plant's roof, and leave room for expansion.



The array generates more than 170,000 kilowatts of clean energy per year, which is about 3% of the plant's energy use, and eliminates 117 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.



During the first year of operation, the solar installation saved Wrigley more than $16,000 in electricity costs.