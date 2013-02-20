UPDATE: Body discovered at Manufacturer's Road - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Body discovered at Manufacturer's Road

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police say a body has been discovered near the construction at U.S. 27 and Manufacturers Road in Chattanooga Wednesday morning.

A white male, 37 years old, was found inside a tent in the nearby woods. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The body has been taken to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police have there was no visible injury and no signs of foul play.

The name will not be released by police until the family has been notified.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.