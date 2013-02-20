UPDATE: Body discovered at Manufacturer's Road

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police say a body has been discovered near the construction at U.S. 27 and Manufacturers Road in Chattanooga Wednesday morning.



A white male, 37 years old, was found inside a tent in the nearby woods. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The body has been taken to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police have there was no visible injury and no signs of foul play.

The name will not be released by police until the family has been notified.

