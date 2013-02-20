Anderson County Commission endorses 'In God We Trust' on courthouse

CLINTON, TN (News Sentinel) -- The nation's motto, "In God We Trust," will be going up on the outside of the Anderson County Courthouse following a 12-4 vote of County Commission after more than two hours of impassioned debate Tuesday.



With a standing-room-only audience spilling out into the courthouse hallway, commissioners approved the request, providing no unforeseen roadblocks emerge after study.



The issue was sent to the panel's operations committee and the county law director to research potential legal liabilities, the possible design of the inscription and its placement.



"It's our national motto," said Lee Frank, husband of Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank, who brought the request made by a local businessman to the commission's attention.



Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.





