AUSTELL, GA. (WRCB) - Six Flags over Georgia will debut a new ride this summer.

Thirty two guest will spin in a 98 foot circle at 40 mph atop a 24 story tower called the SkyScreamer.

Guests will sit two to an open air seat as the swing climbs to the top of the tower while spinning round and round.

SkyScreamer will be the tallest attraction in the park's 45 year history, 4 stories taller than the park's mega coaster, Goliath.

Six Flags Over Georgia 2013 season open Saturday March 16th.

For more information visit www.sixflags.com