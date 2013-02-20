Hopeful campers brave cold temps for free Chick-Fil-A

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- What would you do for a year's worth of free Chick-Fil-A?



Some people would camp out, in near-freezing temperatures, as evidenced by the crowd at Chattanooga's newest Chick-Fil-A at Brainerd Village.



Tents filled the parking lot Wednesday in anticipation of Thursday's grand opening.



The first 100 of the hardy souls will get coupons for 52 free Chick-Fil-A combo meals (one per week) for their efforts.