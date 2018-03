CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A UTC fraternity is hoping to help make a difference in the life of wounded soldier.

The non-profit organization "Steps 2 Hope" is working to build Specialist Andrew Smith and his wife Torri a new home.

Smith lost parts of both of his legs in an explosion while serving in Afghanistan.

He's currently undergoing rehab at Walter Reed in D.C.

Tuesday night the Kappa Sigma fraternity hosted a sand castle building competition to help fund the build.

The fraternity is hosting events all week to help raise money for "Steps 2 Hope".