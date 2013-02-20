Drive-thru surprise gets man arrested

WESTBORO, MA (WHDH) -- Handcuffs were about the only thing Risoldo Santos wound up wearing Sunday after police say he went cruising through Westboro, Massachusetts drive-throughs while naked.



"He ordered the coffee from clerk and she noticed he appeared to be naked. All he had was a coat over his waist area," said Westboro Police Chief Alan Gordon.



A short while later, a police officer happened to walk into the donut shop. That's when the driver came back. Witnesses say that time he was totally uncovered.



"He made a motion to the girl at the window not to say anything because he knew the police were inside and he saw the police cruiser outside and he motioned her to be quiet and he just drove off," said Chief Gordon.



Westboro police say the officer followed the naked driver who headed to a McDonald's drive through. When it turned out to be closed, the officer pulled him over. The 34-year-old Hudson man Rosildo Santos was arrested. Police say he passed a field sobriety test, but that he admitted to hitting up other drive throughs naked.



Police said the naked driver has admitted to going to the bank without clothes on.



Read more at WHDH's website. http://bit.ly/XmzBIO