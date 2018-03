CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A Hamilton County man faces charges after police say he reported a false robbery.

Jeremy Chambers is charged with filing false reports and tampering with evidence.

Police say Chambers told police three black males entered the Mountain View Pawn Shop last April, assaulted him at gunpoint, and stole about $60,000 worth of jewelry.

A nine month investigation revealed the accusations were false.

Chambers is booked at the Hamilton County Jail on a $10,000 bond.