(WRCB) - A Federal Appeals court halted the execution of Warren Lee Hill with less than an hour to spare.

The last minute stay came around 7:00p.m. Tuesday for the Georgia man sentenced to death for killing a fellow inmate in 1990.

Hill was serving a life sentence for murdering his 18 year old girlfriend, at the time.

Hill's lawyers argued he shouldn't be executed because he is mentally disabled.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals' stay is conditional. The Georgia Court of Appeals also issued a stay saying it needed more time to consider a challenge to the state's lethal-injection procedure.