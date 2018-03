CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Beginning at mile marker 180, near the Rossville Blvd exit, Interstate 24 eastbound will be reduced to one lane of traffic.

The Electric Power Board will be performing maintenance of lighting Wednesday from 9:00a.m until 3:00p.m.

The lane closure will go through mile maker 182 near the overpass of Seminole Drive.

Expect traffic delays during this time.