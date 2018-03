CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Sometime around 9:30 a.m. each National Weather Service office in the state will issue a test tornado drill message. The message will be sent under the Weekly Test Product (RWT) disseminated by NOAA Weather Radio and the EAS alert system.

The Weekly Test Product, with the tornado drill message, will be broadcast on all NOAA Weather Radio Transmitters across Tennessee and those transmitters in North Mississippi that cover Tennessee counties.

A Drill such as this gives schools, churches, business offices and plant safety managers across the state a chance to check the readiness of their Severe Weather Safety plans. If your office has a plan already in place, test it to make sure your employees know how to respond properly. If your employees know how the safety procedures work, they can carry them out effectively when the time comes.