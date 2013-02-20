Cool, dry Wednesday

(WRCB) - Grab the jacket as you head out the door!

High pressure to our northwest will pump in cool air throughout the day. Highs will be in the 40s today. We will stay cool tonight, dropping into the 20s once again.

Another front will approach Thursday. Typically, ahead of a front, winds will blow from the south. That will usually bring in a burst of warm air before the front moves through. That will be the case Thursday as highs climb into the mid to upper 50s.

The front will bring rain to the area Thursday night into Friday.

The weekend looks great will mostly sunny skies, and highs in the low 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

