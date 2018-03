SODDY DAISY, TN. (WRCB) -- A Soddy Daisy teenager issued an apology in court, after vandalizing a disabled man's home.

Police say 18-year-old William Harris and four other teenagers smeared ketchup and mayonnaise on Edgar Millwood's house, just days after Christmas.

The teens also tossed a log through a window and egged the front door.

Neighbors helped clean the house and the yard.

Wednesday, a judge issued Harris a fine, probation and community service.

The cases against the other teenagers will be handled in juvenile court.

