CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A man wanted by Chattanooga police over the weekend is behind bars in Johnson City Tuesday night.

Saturday, Police Sergeant Daniel Jones said 26-year-old Martell Jones was involved in armed-robberies at two local gas stations.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Jones and another man, 27-year-old Ledarius Owens, were arrested in Unicoi County, following a police chase that began in Madison County, North Carolina Tuesday morning.

Johnson City Police say Jones and Owens were wanted for aggravated robbery in connection with an armed-robbery at an area Little Caesars Pizza Monday night.



In Chattanooga, Jones is wanted for three counts of aggravated robbery, attempted murder and kidnapping.

Johnson City Police say both suspects also face charges in North Carolina.

