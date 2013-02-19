Bledsoe Co. EMS director resigns amid drug investigation

BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- Interim Director Kendall Smith took over Bledsoe County's Emergency Management Service Tuesday morning, after long time Director Larry Billingsley resigned amid an investigation.

"I have the resignation in hand this morning," says Bledsoe County Mayor Bobby Collier. "The resignation was for medical reasons, and that's the reason I accepted it."

However, the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration are looking into allegations that Billingsley mishandled pharmaceutical drugs.

Officials with the TBI tell Channel 3 it's a fraudulent prescription case.

Channel 3 visited Billingsley's home outside of Pikeville, Tuesday. No one answered the door. We also stopped by a family member's house, just down the road. They had no comment.

"Hate to lose someone who has operated on our EMS and who has done a good job," says Collier.

Bledsoe County lead Investigator Ricky Seals tells our partners at the Times Free Press the investigation began last week at Erlanger, where Bledsoe County EMS gets its pharmaceutical supplies for the ambulances.

Seals says officials at Erlanger contacted Bledsoe County Friday about drugs being mishandled.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Billingsley is not facing any charges and the EMS department is moving forward without him.

"It's a hard transition to go from one person to another, but I know they'll make the transition and services won't be hindered at all," says Collier.