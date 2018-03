CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Tennessee's Department of Environment and Conservation has launched a new app for park visitors within the state.



The Tennessee State Parks Pocket Ranger is a free iPhone and Android app for park visitors, listing parks with maps, activities and calendars for the state's parks and historic sites.



The app also utilizes the native GPS function found in most smartphones to help users find the parks themselves, as well as location-aware functions to give more accurate information.



The free mobile app can be found by visiting www.tnstateparks.com or www.pocketranger.com. The app also is available through iTunes and Android Market.

A tutorial on how to navigate the new app's features can be found on the Pocket Ranger website. Plans are already under way to format the new app as a mobile website for Blackberry and feature phone users.