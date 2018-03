CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Kellogg's has voluntarily recalled three different-sized boxes of its Special K Red Berries Cereal.



The cereals have been recalled due to possible glass fragments in the packaging.



Those recalled include:



11.2-ounce package

- UPC Code 38000 59923

- Better if Used Before: DEC 02 2013 KNC 105 00:13 through DEC 02 2013 KNC 105 02:30



22.4-ounce twin pack

- UPC Code 38000 78356

- Better if Used Before:

- NOV 30 2013 KNA 105 07:00 to NOV 30 2013 KNA 105 08:51

- NOV 30 2013 KNB 105 15:00 to NOV 30 KNB 105 17:05



37-ounce package

- UPC Code 38000 20940

- Better if Used Before: NOV 30 2013 KNB 107 17:31 to NOV 30 2013 KNB 107 20:05



If you have one of the affected cereals, return it to the store of purchase or contact Kellogg's for a replacement coupon.



WWW.KELLOGGS.COM