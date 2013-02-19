Performer list for Bonnaroo 2013

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The 2013 edition of Bonnaroo, the music and arts festival based in Manchester, TN announced their lineup for the June event.
The "official" full list includes:
Paul McCartney
Mumford & Sons
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Björk
Wilco
Pretty Lights
R. Kelly
Wu-Tang Clan
Daniel Tosh
The National
The Lumineers
David Byrne & St. Vincent
Passion Pit
The xx
Kendrick Lamar
Grizzly Bear
Animal Collective
Of Monsters and Men
Nas
ZZ Top
Beach House
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Cat Power
Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeroes
A$AP Rocky
Jim James
"Weird Al" Yankovic
Tame Impala
Soul SuperJam ft. Jim James with John Oates, Zigaboo Modeliste (of the Meters)
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Ed Helms Bluegrass Situation
Boys Noize
Glen Hansard
Gov't Mule
Gaslight Anthem
Portugal. The Man
Wolfgang Gartner
Billy Idol
Sam Bush & Del McCoury
Dwight Yoakam
Foals
Porter Robinson
Local Natives
Matt & Kim
Dirty Projectors
Trombone Shorty
John McLaughlin and the 4th Dimension
Noam Pikelny & Friends
Amadou & Mariam
Alt-J
Father John Misty
Baroness
The Tallest Man On Earth
Walk The Moon
A-Trak
The Vaccines
Earl Sweatshirt
Paper Diamond
Holy Ghost!
Divine Fits
Mike Birbiglia
Purity Ring
Swans
Frank Turner
Big K.R.I.T.
Allen Stone
Cults
Lee Fields & The Expressions
Fatoumata Diawara
Two Gallants
The Sheepdogs
Four Tet
Calexico
Japandroids
Death Grips
Conspirator
Wild Nothing
AraabMUZIK
John Fullbright
Django Django
HAIM
Killer Mike
Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti
Action Bronson
Clockwork
twenty | one | pilots
Reptar
DIIV
Milo Greene
Lord Huron
Futurebirds
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Charli XCX
JEFF The Brotherhood
Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
Sea Wolf
JD McPherson
Trixie Whitley
Deap Vally
Patrick Watson
Nicki Bluhm & the Gramblers
The Stepkids
Aoife O'Donovan
Bombino
Bernhoft
Matthew E. White
Bonnaroo began in 2002 on the same farmland in Manchester, TN, where it has been held ever since. The festival was an immediate success and draws between 70,000 and 90,000 music fans to Coffee County each year. Previous headlining acts have included Radiohead, The Police, Bob Dylan, James Brown, Phish, Widespread Panic, Tool and Bruce Springsteen.
Bonnaroo also has apps for your festival experience.
