Performer list for Bonnaroo 2013

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The 2013 edition of Bonnaroo, the music and arts festival based in Manchester, TN announced their lineup for the June event.

The "official" full list includes:

Paul McCartney

Mumford & Sons

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Björk

Wilco

Pretty Lights

R. Kelly

Wu-Tang Clan

Daniel Tosh

The National

The Lumineers

David Byrne & St. Vincent

Passion Pit

The xx

Kendrick Lamar

Grizzly Bear

Animal Collective

Of Monsters and Men

Nas

ZZ Top

Beach House

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Cat Power

Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeroes

A$AP Rocky

Jim James

"Weird Al" Yankovic

Tame Impala

Soul SuperJam ft. Jim James with John Oates, Zigaboo Modeliste (of the Meters)

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Ed Helms Bluegrass Situation

Boys Noize

Glen Hansard

Gov't Mule

Gaslight Anthem

Portugal. The Man

Wolfgang Gartner

Billy Idol

Sam Bush & Del McCoury

Dwight Yoakam

Foals

Porter Robinson

Local Natives

Matt & Kim

Dirty Projectors

Trombone Shorty

John McLaughlin and the 4th Dimension

Noam Pikelny & Friends

Amadou & Mariam

Alt-J

Father John Misty

Baroness

The Tallest Man On Earth

Walk The Moon

A-Trak

The Vaccines

Earl Sweatshirt

Paper Diamond

Holy Ghost!

Divine Fits

Mike Birbiglia

Purity Ring

Swans

Frank Turner

Big K.R.I.T.

Allen Stone

Cults

Lee Fields & The Expressions

Fatoumata Diawara

Two Gallants

The Sheepdogs

Four Tet

Calexico

Japandroids

Death Grips

Conspirator

Wild Nothing

AraabMUZIK

John Fullbright

Django Django

HAIM

Killer Mike

Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti

Action Bronson

Clockwork

twenty | one | pilots

Reptar

DIIV

Milo Greene

Lord Huron

Futurebirds

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Charli XCX

JEFF The Brotherhood

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors

Sea Wolf

JD McPherson

Trixie Whitley

Deap Vally

Patrick Watson

Nicki Bluhm & the Gramblers

The Stepkids

Aoife O'Donovan

Bombino

Bernhoft

Matthew E. White

Bonnaroo began in 2002 on the same farmland in Manchester, TN, where it has been held ever since. The festival was an immediate success and draws between 70,000 and 90,000 music fans to Coffee County each year. Previous headlining acts have included Radiohead, The Police, Bob Dylan, James Brown, Phish, Widespread Panic, Tool and Bruce Springsteen.



