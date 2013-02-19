Photo goes viral, KFC fires East TN employee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - A photo of a KFC employee appearing to lick a plate of mashed potatoes got her fired and got quick corporate response to a Johnson City restaurant.

The Johnson City Press (http://bit.ly/Xoxl5H ) reported the image went viral on social media over the weekend. The restaurant management referred the newspaper's call to KFC's corporate office. It's owned by Yum Brands, based in Louisville, Ky.

Company spokesman Rick Maynard emailed the newspaper, saying the photo was taken after the restaurant closed and the potatoes were not served to a customer. Maynard said the employee was immediately terminated and the company sent personnel to the restaurant to reinforce and retrain workers on operating standards.

The woman who was pictured with the plate of potatoes was not identified.

Information from: Johnson City Press, http://www.johnsoncitypress.com

